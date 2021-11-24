Here Comes Hanukkah! Menorah Lightings in South Orange & Maplewood for 2021

This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown on Sunday, November 28, and runs through the evening of Monday, December 6. South Orange and Maplewood are gearing up to celebrate with menorah lightings.

South Orange will be hosting a menorah lighting in Spiotta Park at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

The Springfield Avenue menorah lighting (at the Gazebo at the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Library, 1688 Springfield Avenue) will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 , featuring Rabbi Alexandra Klein. Blessings, songs and menorah lighting.

Maplewood Village will be hosting a menorah lighting at Dickens Village in Ricalton Square at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 2.