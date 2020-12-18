Holiday Small Business Highlight: MOD Studio South Orange

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

MOD Studio—located in South Orange, NJ—specializes in children’s clothes, accessories, toys and custom made-to-order apparel and spiritwear. The store also hosted kids’ parties before the pandemic.

The store houses an abundance of cheerful, colorful merchandise, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, keychains, jewelry, stuffed toys and facemasks, which according to owner Anna Rulnick, have become an increasingly popular item.

A very prominent fixture within the store that makes MOD Studio especially unique is the design bar, where shoppers can use a variety of decorations to customize garments.

Rulnick said she always tries to carry clothing that comes in a variety of sizes and are made with non-abrasive materials to accommodate children with sensory issues.

“I want kids to feel good about themselves when they’re in my store.” Rulnick said. “I try to carry clothes that are fun and have a positive message. At the end of the day, I just want to make sure they feel good about themselves.”

You can visit MOD Studio in person or on their website (free local delivery). Every $50 purchase includes a free hand sanitizer keychain. You can also follow @shopmodstudio on Instagram and Facebook.

MOD Studio

15 Village Plaza, South Orange NJ