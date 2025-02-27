Maplewood to Host 2nd Annual Ramadan Moon Lighting Feb. 28

Maplewood will host its second annual moon lighting for Ramadan at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Come celebrate the first night of the festive month of Ramadan with friends and neighbors. The moon will be lit at sunset and will remain lit for the month of Ramadan. Refreshments and kids activities will be available for all.

Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to NIA Masjid & Community Center in Newark.

The Maplewood event is sponsored by SOMA’s Middle Eastern and Muslim Community, the Township of Maplewood, and the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.