PHOTOS: Out and About in Maplewood for Breakfast with Santa!

Santa came to Maplewood today to join children of all ages for breakfast. Here he is at two of his stops — Cedar Ridge Bakery & Cafe and Village Trattoria.
Today’s Breakfasts with Santa were a part of the ongoing Dickens Village annual celebration in Maplewood Village. For more information on Dickens Village — petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, visits with Santa, and more — visit here.
