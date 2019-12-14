PHOTOS: Out and About in Maplewood for Breakfast with Santa!

Santa came to Maplewood today to join children of all ages for breakfast. Here he is at two of his stops — Cedar Ridge Bakery & Cafe and Village Trattoria.

Today’s Breakfasts with Santa were a part of the ongoing Dickens Village annual celebration in Maplewood Village. For more information on Dickens Village — petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, visits with Santa, and more — visit here.

Fore more on events in Maplewood Village, click here.

For Holiday events in South Orange Village Center, visit here.

For Holiday events on Springfield Avenue Maplewood, click here.