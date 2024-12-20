HolidayMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

SOMSD Parenting Center/Rent Party Toy Drive Accepting Contributions Thru Jan. 3

by

Help make a local child or family’s holiday brighter by donating to the GoFundMe.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The drop boxes are gone for this season, but you can still donate to the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center and Rent Party Annual Holiday Toy Drive and make a child’s holiday season brighter.

The toy drive’s GoFundMe is accepting donations through January 3, 2024. Just use the QR code below or visit https://gofund.me/81826E70.

For 27 years, the Parenting Center Toy Drive has been providing gifts for children in the school district. Last year, the drive benefited more than 400 children.

 

 

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood Schools to Join Lawsuit Against Social...

Sustainable Wrapping Ideas From the South Orange Environmental...

President Qawi Telesford’s Remarks Upon Leaving South Orange-Maplewood...

‘Thank You for Making Maplewood Home for Me’:...

1st VP Arun Vadlamani’s Remarks on Exiting South...

Former President Kaitlin Wittleder’s Comments Upon Leaving South...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE