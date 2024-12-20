SOMSD Parenting Center/Rent Party Toy Drive Accepting Contributions Thru Jan. 3

The drop boxes are gone for this season, but you can still donate to the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center and Rent Party Annual Holiday Toy Drive and make a child’s holiday season brighter.

The toy drive’s GoFundMe is accepting donations through January 3, 2024. Just use the QR code below or visit https://gofund.me/81826E70.

For 27 years, the Parenting Center Toy Drive has been providing gifts for children in the school district. Last year, the drive benefited more than 400 children.