South Orange Downtown Hosts Hometown Holiday Dec. 7

The Village Green
From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown will be hosting Hometown Holiday on Saturday, December 7, including:

3-5 PM – Holiday Moments & Santa Photos

Join us at Village Hall Restaurant 101 S Orange Ave (upstairs) for a fun filled afternoon and get your free photo with Santa by professional photographer, Samori Etienne. Enjoy themed games, crafts, and a holiday education station presented by the South Orange Public Library

5 PM- TREE LIGHTING Ceremony

The festivities continue with our annual tree lighting ceremony in front of 76 S. Orange Ave. Starting at 5 PM, there will be special performances from the Columbia High School Choir and the dance team at Concepts Dance Academy. The tree lighting will begin at 5:30PM. Plus don’t miss hot chocolate and treats back at Village Hall immediately following the tree lighting.

