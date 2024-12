From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Enjoy pictures with your favorite characters, donuts and hot chocolate, music and merriment at the Springfield Avenue Holiday tree lighting, Saturday, December 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo (1688 Springfield Ave)! Choruses from Tuscan Elementary, Seth Boyden, Columbia High School, and SOMA Pop Choir will be performing.

All ages are invited.