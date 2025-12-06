Tiny Houses, Big Holiday Magic in Maplewood Village

Dickens Village returned to Maplewood today!

This annual event is a magical way to celebrate the holiday season while taking in Maplewood Village’s historic charm. Girl Scouts were there to share information about the tiny houses, each one complete with fireplaces, stockings, antique toys and other delightful period details. Each tiny house revealed little surprises, adding to the festive atmosphere, making seasonal traditions, holiday shopping, and community cheer feel even more magical. DJ Jimmy’s festive playlist set the joyful atmosphere for the afternoon.

The highlight of the day was Santa’s arrival on a fire truck, greeted by lines of eager children excited to deliver their Christmas lists in anticipation of Christmas morning. It was a picture perfect moment of small-town magic.