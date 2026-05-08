Pollock Properties Group Introduces “Pollock Property Care” for Homeowners Choosing to Rent, Not Sell

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Properties Group is proud to announce the launch of POLLOCK PROPERTY CARE, led by Randy Goldstein, a property management solution designed for homeowners who are renting their homes and want expert guidance, qualified tenants, and ongoing oversight to protect and care for their investment.

Serving communities such as South Orange and Maplewood, the new service reflects a growing need among homeowners who are not traditional investors, but rather individuals and families with deep emotional connections to their homes, who are stepping away for a period of time but want their home to be cared for in their absence – like HOME, not an investment property.

“Most property management models are built around investment properties,” said Vanessa Pollock, founder of Pollock Properties Group. “We saw an opportunity to create something different, something designed specifically for homeowners who want their homes respected and paid attention to with great care while they’re away.”

POLLOCK PROPERTY CARE offers a thoughtful, flexible approach that begins with a high-touch leasing experience that extends into ongoing home oversight, maintenance coordination, and optional concierge-level services.

Rather than relying on a percentage-based model, ongoing services are offered through a flat monthly plan with additional options available, allowing homeowners to tailor care based on their individual needs.

Randy Goldstein, Director of POLLOCK PROPERTY CARE noted, “this move feels like a natural extension of our current model, bringing together a shared passion for client care and a vision that seamlessly aligns with Vanessa’s fearless, creative approach. And one I am proud to take the helm of moving forward.”

This new division reflects the company’s broader values of Care • Serve • Give, expanding its signature client experience beyond buying and selling into long-term home stewardship.

For more information about POLLOCK PROPERTY CARE, please visit www.PollockPropertyCare.com

SPRING MARKET: NEW LISTINGS ACROSS 5 TOWNS

The spring market is in full swing, and this week we are proud to introduce a new collection of homes across Northern New Jersey, each offering its own unique lifestyle and opportunity. You are invited to attend any of our Open Houses, and on Sunday you just might be handed a piece of chocolate or a flower to honor Mother’s Day.

447–449 Elmwood Ave, Maplewood – The “Victorian for Today”

Open Houses: Sat 1–4pm + Sun 2–4pm

Victorian architecture

Prime Maplewood location

Gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout + CAC

List Price: $989,000

A rare opportunity to own a gorgeous example of Victorian Architecture in one of Maplewood’s most desirable neighborhoods, with a stunning wraparound porch made for living.

29 Bradford Ave, West Orange – The “Modern Classic”

Open Houses: Sat 1–4pm + Sun 2–4pm

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Baths

Oversized basement + attached garage

List Price: $769,000

Light-filled and thoughtfully designed, this home offers a seamless blend of open living and cozy, defined spaces—perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

125 Sequoia Drive, Cedar Grove – The “Contemporary Retreat”

Open Houses: Sat 1–4pm + Sun 2–4pm

3 Bedrooms + Loft

2.5 Bathrooms

Built in 2020 with custom upgrades

Private balcony + attached garage

List Price: $779,000

A move-in ready townhome with soaring ceilings, curated finishes, and flexible living space, set within the sought-after Hilltop community.

68 Susquehanna Trail, Branchburg – The “Private Escape”

Open Houses: Sat + Sun 2–4pm

3+ Bedrooms

Ranch-style living

Expansive deck + wooded backdrop

Quiet cul-de-sac location

List Price: $675,000

Tucked away and surrounded by nature, this home offers peace, privacy, and effortless indoor-outdoor living.

1046 Lorraine Ave, Union – The “Smart Start”

Open Houses: Sat + Sun 1–4pm

3 Bedrooms

Updated living spaces

Convenient commuter location

List Price: $599,000

An ideal opportunity for buyers seeking value, accessibility, and a place to grow.

IN CLOSING… THIS IS WHAT SPRING LOOKS LIKE

Spring is a season of momentum.

More homes are being prepared to come to market soon.

New opportunities are emerging for both buyers and homeowners.

And innovative services like Pollock Property Care are expanding what’s possible in real estate.

At Pollock Properties Group, we believe every move is more than a transaction, it’s a life transition. Our role is to guide, support, and advocate at every stage, whether buying, selling, or holding and renting a home.

Here’s to a season of growth, flexibility, and possibility.

With gratitude,

All of us at Pollock Properties Group

Contact Us

📱 Vanessa Pollock (Text): 917-723-4006

📧 Email: [email protected]

🏢 Office: Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

📞 Team Direct Line: 973-544-8484

📍 Office Line: 973-376-0033

🌐 Website: pollockpropertiesgroup.com

📣 Social: @pollockpropertiesgroup

#CareServeGive | #ClosingForACause | #ArrivingHome

(Each office is independently owned and operated)