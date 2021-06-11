Realtor Allison Ziefert Advises Clients to Take Time to Prepare Before Selling

From the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. In the world of real estate, a picture can be worth much more. First impressions of your home are critical to seller success and, these days, those first impressions are your online images. If your photos don’t look great you will fall flat and, most likely, you will leave a lot of money on the table.

As a SOMA area listing specialist, I find it that our sellers are most successful when they take the time to prepare their homes properly for sale. We spend a lot of time working hand in hand with sellers so their homes look their best.

We offer free home staging consultations to all of our sellers so that we can create a customized plan to prepare your home. We then help you source the people to implement the suggested game plan.

Many sellers are held back because they don’t have the funds on hand to spend on optimizing their homes before selling them. We can help with that. Our clients have exclusive access to our Compass Concierge program. This amazing tool helps our sellers sell faster and for more by covering the costs of home preparation upfront with no extra fees attached. After a quick application our clients are issued the funds to pay for painting, cleaning, staging, and repairs. They simply repay the company dollar for dollar at closing.

Check out some before and after photos of our Maplewood listing where Concierge was used to spruce up after a long time tenant moved out. This home received multiple offers in its first week on the market.













Once the work of preparing a home has been completed, it’s time to take photos of the finished product. My team uses “luxury photography,” which means professional photographers use the right lighting and lenses for less glare and clear shots through windows to the landscaping. With our critical eye, we make sure to edit and select the best images so that your home looks its best. We suggest the most important shots and focus on the unique details of each property to convey its unique and best qualities to potential buyers.

By taking the time to prepare your home properly and using the best marketing techniques, you can rest assured that your home will command top dollar. If buying or selling in the area is on your mind, let’s discuss your plans and the current market further. Email me at allison@azhomesnj.com to arrange a time to talk.

The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group is a top producing real estate team based at Compass in Short Hills, NJ. We are local market experts, specializing in real estate and homes in Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Montclair, West Orange, NJ and the surrounding towns. We are driven by earning great testimonials and referral business from happy clients. You can read our testimonials here.