Realtor Allison Ziefert Offers Fall Home Prep Tips for SOMA Sellers: How to Get Your House Ready for a Spring Sale

From Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

If you’re thinking about listing your home in the spring, the time to start preparing isn’t April—it’s right now. Fall is the perfect season to get a head start on updates, repairs, and staging so your home shines when buyers start shopping in the busy spring market.

Here are some practical fall home prep tips for New Jersey homeowners who want to sell in the spring:

1. Boost Fall Curb Appeal Before Winter Arrives

Landscaping: Trim back trees and shrubs, clean up fallen leaves, and plant bulbs that will bloom beautifully in the spring.

Exterior Maintenance: Power wash siding, walkways, and patios. Check for peeling paint or loose shutters—small fixes now prevent bigger projects later.

Outdoor Furniture: Clean and properly store patio furniture and cushions for the winter so they’re fresh and ready to come back out in the spring.

2. Take Care of Exterior Repairs in Fall Weather

Cold temperatures make roof, siding, and masonry work harder (and more expensive). Schedule:

Roof inspections and repairs

Gutter cleaning and replacement

Window sealing and caulking

Driveway crack repairs (before ice expands them)

3. Declutter and Organize Inside Before the Holidays

Buyers crave light, airy, open spaces. Use the fall to:

Sort and donate unused clothing, toys, and décor before the holidays.

Clear out basements, attics, and garages while it’s still mild outside.

Organize closets and storage—buyers look everywhere.

4. Make Smart Interior Updates in the Off-Season

Fall is ideal for indoor projects that add value:

Fresh coats of neutral paint.

Updating lighting fixtures for brighter, warmer spaces.

Refinishing wood floors or replacing worn carpet.

Kitchen and bathroom touch-ups (cabinet hardware, faucets, caulking).

5. Ask a Realtor to Flag Potential Buyer Red Flags

Instead of waiting for a buyer’s inspection to uncover issues, invite a trusted Realtor to walk through your home in the fall. We can help identify common problems that tend to alarm buyers and derail deals.

Top Buyer Turn-Offs to Address Early:

🚫 Asbestos floor tiles, insulation, or siding

⚡ Knob-and-tube wiring or outdated electrical panels

💧 Water penetration or evidence of past leaks

🧱 Plaster damage from moisture or settling

🪟 Fogged windows or broken seals

By addressing these issues ahead of time, you’ll eliminate surprises, boost buyer confidence, and strengthen your negotiating position.

6. Build a Spring Marketing Strategy in the Fall

A strong spring debut starts with fall planning. Meet with your agent now to:

Review comparable sales in your neighborhood.

Develop a pricing and marketing strategy.

Identify projects with the best ROI for your specific market.

📊 The Latest Market Reports for SOMA

Here are our latest market reports for Maplewood and South Orange, NJ.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:





Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

🍁 Final Word

Spring may be the hottest season for real estate, but fall is the season of opportunity for sellers. By tackling projects and planning ahead now, your home will be positioned to grab buyers’ attention and sell for top dollar when the market wakes up.

At Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group, we help clients create customized prep and pricing strategies—season by season. If you’re thinking about a 2025 spring sale, let’s talk this fall so you’re ahead of the competition.

👉 Contact us today at [email protected] to start your plan!