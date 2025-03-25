Realtor Allison Ziefert On Her Favorite Day in Real Estate

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Did you know that the spring market in SOMA starts in January. I know what you might be thinking that’s crazy but it’s true. Most sellers think that the best time to sell is when the grass is green and when certain favorite features of their landscaping are in full bloom. On the contrary, the dull grass and cold weather are not deterrents to buyers and lower levels of inventory in the early part of spring tend to work to the advantage of early sellers. This year again those first few weeks of Spring were extremely “hot”.

As spring has progressed more inventory is coming to market so there is more competition among homes. The stock market’s instability over the last couple of weeks has put some buyers into a very cautious mood. The combination of more choices and weakening confidence has caused homes to not move in the first weekend or perhaps receive only one or fewer offers. Still, we typically see movement within the first two weeks if a home is priced well and also well prepared for showings.

Preparing your home for sale is critical and impacts your results dramatically. It’s the difference between a stellar result and an average one.

My favorite day in real estate is photo day. After working for weeks or months sometimes to prepare a home for sale alongside our sellers, I love seeing a home’s “big reveal”. When all of that hard work and effort of painters, repair people, cleaners and stagers come together and we can enjoy the picture perfect finished product.

Here is one recent example of a Maplewood home we helped to prepare and how much the investment in staging paid off for our seller. Using our Compass Concierge Program, we were able to front the cost of the entire project for this seller so they did not have to come out of pocket to prepare their home for the market. Concierge is an incredible tool that helps you sell faster and for top dollar. Check out these before and after shots!







Projected Results

•⁠ ⁠Original “as-is” value projection +/-$800,000

•⁠ ⁠Compass Concierge Budget: $23000

•⁠ ⁠Initial Post Renovation Estimated Value: +/-$900,000

Scope of Work

•⁠ ⁠Declutter

•⁠ ⁠Repair and refinish wood floors

•⁠ ⁠Paint cabinets

•⁠ ⁠Interior painting

•⁠ ⁠Replace selected light fixtures

•⁠ ⁠Deep cleaning

•⁠ ⁠Staging

The Results

•⁠ ⁠Time on Market: 10 days

•⁠ Showings

⁠Private Showings: 11

Open House Visitors: 24 groups (over Saturday and Sunday)

•⁠ ⁠Offers: 3

•⁠ ⁠Contract Price: $915,000

•⁠ ⁠Return on Investment: 400%

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

