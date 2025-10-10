Realtor Allison Ziefert on Keeping the Home Fires Burning Safely: Fireplace & Chimney Maintenance Tips for NJ Homeowners

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

There’s nothing cozier than a crackling fire on a chilly New Jersey evening. Whether you live in a Maplewood center-hall or a South Orange tudor, your fireplace isn’t just a design feature—it’s a key part of your home’s comfort and charm.

But to keep it safe and functional, regular fireplace and chimney maintenance is essential. Even if you only light a fire once or twice a year, that occasional use actually helps your flue by allowing airflow through the chimney and preventing moisture buildup.

Why Chimney and Fireplace Maintenance Matters

Fire safety : Creosote—a flammable residue from wood smoke—can accumulate on chimney walls and ignite. Regular inspections and cleanings help reduce this risk.



Air quality : A blocked or poorly vented chimney can push smoke and carbon monoxide back into your living space.



Home efficiency: A clean, sealed system draws air more efficiently, improving the performance of your fireplace and even your home’s overall heating system.

Maintenance Guidelines for NJ Homeowners

Schedule periodic inspections : For homeowners who use their fireplace regularly, an annual inspection is recommended. If your fireplace is only used once or twice a season, you can safely extend the interval to every two to three years—but don’t skip it altogether.

Check the damper and flue : Make sure they open and close properly. Occasional use helps keep them in working order and prevents rust, nesting debris, or musty odors.

Keep it clear : Trim overhanging branches, and ensure the chimney cap is intact to keep out rain, leaves, and animals.

Burn only seasoned hardwood : Avoid softwoods and anything treated or painted, which can create excessive smoke and buildup.

Watch for warning signs: Smoke backing into the room, a smoky smell when the fireplace isn’t in use, or visible soot around the firebox can all indicate issues that need professional attention.

Real Estate Insight: Fireplaces Add Market Value

In our local market—from South Orange to Summit and Montclair—buyers consistently see fireplaces as a desirable feature that enhances both comfort and resale value. In fact, we’ve had buyers decide not to move forward with a purchase simply because the home didn’t have a working fireplace.

A functional, well-maintained fireplace can make your home stand out—especially in New Jersey’s competitive market, where lifestyle features matter just as much as square footage.

Keep Your Home—and Hearth—Ready Year-Round

New Jersey’s damp winters and humid summers can accelerate masonry wear and rust inside your chimney. Even limited, seasonal use helps keep your system healthy by circulating air and drying out moisture.

If you’re preparing to sell, a working fireplace can be a strong selling point and a subtle signal of overall home care.

