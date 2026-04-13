Realtor Allison Ziefert on The Biggest Mistakes Sellers Are Making in SOMA (And How to Avoid Them)

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

If you’re thinking about selling your home in Maplewood or South Orange, you’ve probably been watching what’s happening in the market—what your neighbor’s house sold for, how many offers it got, and how far over asking it went. Our latest market reports are a great overview of what traded in March.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

While some homes are still getting strong results, others are leaving money on the table—or not selling as smoothly as expected. And in most cases, it comes down to a handful of very avoidable mistakes.

Here are the ones we’re seeing most often right now in Maplewood and South Orange, and how to avoid them:

1. Overpricing in an appreciating market

This is one of the most common—and most misunderstood—mistakes we see.

In a market like Maplewood and South Orange, where prices have been rising, it’s natural to assume your home should be worth more than the last comparable sale. And sometimes, that’s true.

But appreciation doesn’t mean buyers will stretch indefinitely.

Even in an upward-moving market, buyers are still paying attention to value. When a home is priced too far beyond where the market perceives it, it often creates hesitation rather than competition:

Buyers pause instead of rushing in

They question the pricing instead of engaging with it

Showings slow, and early momentum is lost

And in this market, that early momentum is everything.

The fix:

Price to meet the market where it is today—not where you hope it’s going. The goal is to attract strong interest immediately, create competition, and let the market push the price up, rather than chasing it down later.

2. Overvaluing upgrades or features that buyers don’t prioritize

We understand—homeowners have invested time, money, and emotion into their homes.

But not every improvement translates to market value in Maplewood or South Orange.

We often see sellers placing too much weight on:

Highly customized or specific features

Renovations that are not new anymore and may appear dated to the buyer pool

Cheaply done updates

Meanwhile, buyers tend to focus on:

Location

Condition

Layout and flow

Move-in readiness

The fix:

Look at your home through the lens of today’s buyer—not just your own experience living there.

3. Not keeping up with maintenance—or fully preparing the home for market

This one adds up quickly.

Things like:

Peeling exterior trim

That garage that leans like the Tower of Pisa

Occasional water in the basement

Repairs that were done quickly or cheaply

Individually, they may seem minor. Collectively, they impact how a home is perceived—and what buyers are willing to pay.

There’s also a common assumption:

“We didn’t want to deal with it, but someone else will.”

In reality, most buyers in this market are paying high prices and want homes that feel well cared for and move-in ready—not projects waiting to happen.

And just as important: skipping staging or not fully preparing the home for the market.

Presentation matters. A well-staged, thoughtfully prepped home doesn’t just look better—it feels more valuable to buyers and often drives stronger offers.

The fix:

Handle maintenance proactively, complete repairs properly (with permits where needed), and invest in preparation and staging. Done right, this is often the difference between a good result and a standout one.

4. Misjudging the importance of closing terms

Price gets the most attention—but terms matter more than many sellers realize.

We’ve seen deals in Maplewood and South Orange come together (or fall apart) based on:

Closing timelines that don’t align

Lack of flexibility on occupancy

Inspection or appraisal challenges

Structuring an offer to avoid taxes

A strong offer isn’t just about the number—it’s about how well it works for both sides.

The fix:

Be open to structuring terms strategically. Sometimes the “best” offer isn’t the highest—it’s the one that gets you to closing with the least friction.

5. Viewing commission purely as a cost instead of a strategy

This is an understandable mindset—but often a limiting one.

The way your home is prepared, marketed, positioned, and negotiated has a direct impact on the final outcome. Exposure, presentation, and agent-to-agent relationships all play a role.

In a market like Maplewood and South Orange, where so much activity happens through networks and early conversations, your listing strategy matters—and, like any professional service, the quality of that expertise matters too.

Commission can also be part of your overall strategy. Buyers are stretched, and asking them to cover the full buyer agent commission may seem like a savings—but it can limit your buyer pool and impact what they’re willing to pay.

The fix:

Think of the entire process—pricing, prep, marketing, negotiation—as an investment in your outcome, not just a line item.

6. Not fully leaning on experienced professionals

This one is more subtle—but it shows up in different ways.

Selling a home involves pricing strategy, preparation, legal considerations, negotiations, and more. And understandably, sellers want to stay in control.

But sometimes that leads to:

Second-guessing decisions

Piecemeal or reactive choices

Not fully relying on the expertise of your agent, attorney, or contractors, etc.

The strongest outcomes tend to come from a clear, cohesive strategy—guided by a team of professionals who are in the market every day.

The fix:

Choose the right team—and trust them to guide you. It creates a more streamlined process and, ultimately, a stronger result.

Thinking about selling in Maplewood or South Orange?

If you’re considering selling your home in Maplewood or South Orange NJ, even if it’s not immediate, it’s worth having a conversation early.

Not because you need to act now—but because understanding what buyers are responding to today can put you in a much stronger position when you do.

We’re having these conversations every day—and they’re often what make the biggest difference in the end result. Reach out to us at [email protected] and let’s start the conversation.