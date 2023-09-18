Realtor Allison Ziefert Spreads Some Love for New Jersey and Shares the August Market Reports

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Let’s be honest. People have a lot to say about New Jersey and some of it isn’t so nice. You might think that New Jersey looks like the view from the New Jersey Turnpike. We have the reputation of being an expensive, high tax, congested and cold weather place to live with lots of traffic and a bunch of guys straight out of the Sopranos running the show.

There is a lot of great news about New Jersey that you might not be aware of.

Did you know that….

New Jersey has the highest percentage of millionaire households of any US state. The 5 states with the highest ratios of millionaire households per capita are: New Jersey: 9.76%, Maryland: 9.72%, Connecticut: 9.44%, Massachusetts: 9.38% and Hawaii: 9.2% according to Zippia. To be in the top 1% of wealth in the US, you need a net worth of over $11 million.

New Jersey ranked as 2nd best state to live in in 2023 by Wallethub based on factors such as affordability, education, the economy, safety and quality of life.

New Jersey ranked as the safest state in America by Consumer Affairs based on rankings for per capita rates of four types of violent crime (murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault), per capita rates of three types of nonviolent crime (burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft) and the number of law enforcement officers per capita.

Entrepreneur reports that New Jersey is the #3 destination where the “Young and Wealthy” are moving, defined as those aged 26-35 making $200,000 or more. According to the article, “While New Jersey saw an overall loss of high earners across all age groups, the state witnessed a dramatic reversal in migration from the 26 to 35 age range. The state netted 1,048 new high-earning professionals—despite an overall decrease in high earners—making it the No. 3 state where the young and wealthy are moving.”

Frankly not having to get out of my car to pump my own gas is a huge perk for me but here is what I love most about living in New Jersey:

Access to NYC and its wealth of culture, restaurants and business opportunities

Location, location, location. Travel from here is easy. We are close to major airports with lots of flight options for long distance trips. Train lines and highways make short trips to many East coast destinations like DC, Boston, Philly, the Berkshires, Catskills and Hudson Valley or the Shore a breeze.

There are lots of great ethnic restaurants to try. The pizza and bagels cannot be beat!

Variety-New Jersey is like a microcosm of America. We have all kinds of people, lots of different cultures and communities that range from rural to urban and everything in between.

