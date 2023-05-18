Who Knew? The Surprising Things Real Estate Agents Do, From Realtor Allison Ziefert

From The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:
Some people think being a New Jersey-based real estate agent is an easy way to make lots of money while keeping a flexible schedule. Think again! To be successful as a real estate agent you need to cultivate a varied skill set including marketing, construction and design, economics, negotiating, project management, accounting, human resources and psychology. (Believe me some days my skills as a crack psychologist are critically important:))
You have to have the grit and confidence to work on a purely commission basis. Plus, you need the knowledge and integrity to be a trusted advisor to your clients. Most real estate agents work long and sometimes unpredictable hours to deliver a high level of service for their clients who they care deeply about.
A service-oriented agent does much more than open doors and smile at open house visitors. Here are 10 things that great agents regularly do that might surprise you.
- Touring all available properties in various towns to monitor existing inventory.
- Reviewing market data and connecting with buyers, sellers and other agents to maintain a constant view of what’s driving the market.
- Assessing the condition of a property to anticipate issues on a home inspection based on past experience.
- Recommending vetted service providers and professionals such as movers, contractors, attorneys, landscapers, inspectors etc.
- Researching property tax information and permit history and collect important documents such as surveys, repair records and warranties.
- Understanding the client’s interest in investment, risk and monetary return.
- Understanding the client’s personal motivations and circumstances surrounding a purchase or sale.
- Making sure a property is showing ready if a client is out of town including ensuring lights are turned on, blinds open and temperature is optimal.
- Offering perspective on the pros and cons of a property to a buyer and any offers received on a property for a seller.
- Planning and maintaining a communication schedule with clients so that they understand the status of their transaction at all times.
In reality, we have a checklist of up to 90 items on our standard “transaction checklist” that encompasses all we do with a client from beginning to end. With the number of moving pieces on any real estate transaction, this is how we are able to repeatedly deliver a seamless, luxury experience to our clients.
