Edith Hodes Rose: Maplewoodian, Oldest Resident in NJ, Passes Away at 111

Editor’s note: Village Green published an article on Mrs. Rose in August of 2020, in advance of the celebration of her 110th birthday. She said then, “It’s just a number and if I wake up in the morning, it’s another day to appreciate the fortunate life I enjoy.” We offer our condolences to her family.

From the family of Edith Hodes Rose:

Edith Hodes Rose, the oldest resident in New Jersey, passed away on January 11, 2022 at the age of 111 at her home in Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, NJ.

At the time of her passing, Mrs. Rose was in the Top 30 of oldest residents of the United States and No. 1 in New Jersey, according to Gerontology Wiki.

Born in Newark, NJ in 1910, she was the fifth of the eight children of Hyman and Fanny Hodes, who emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1903.

She married attorney Joseph P. Rose in 1938, and they raised their three children, Marc, Joan and Charles [Chuck], in Maplewood, NJ. Marc and his wife, Priscilla [Pixie], predeceased Mrs. Rose. Joan, her husband, Bill, and Chuck also reside in New Jersey.

Edith and Joe retired to Brick Township, NJ in 1971 but Edith moved back to Maplewood, settling in Winchester Gardens, after Joe passed away in 2002 at age 95.

Edith Rose leaves four grandchildren [spouses]: Douglas [Catherine] Epstein, Mitchell [Meagan] Epstein, Jennifer [Ryan] McQueeney and Michael [Jane] Rose. Her 11 great-grandchildren are Gracyn, Pax and Devin Epstein; Alexa and Elise Epstein; Madison, Molly and Masey McQueeney; and Joseph, Ella and Andrew Rose.