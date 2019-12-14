Former South Orange Trustee, Allan J. Rosen, PhD, Passes at Age 82

Former South Orange Trustee Allan Joseph Rosen passed away on November 23, 2019, at the age of 82. He was the beloved father of Lisa, Carolyn, Pamela, and Katherine, the adored grandfather of Jonathan and the cherished former husband of Stephanie Rosen Halpern. A funeral service was held on December 5 in Livingston.

Rosen served on the South Orange Board of Trustees for many years, earning a place in the New Jersey League of Municipalities Hall of Fame — for elected officials serving 20 years or more — in 2003. According to former Trustee Michael Goldberg, Rosen first took office in 1977 and retired from the BOT in 2007, although he did not serve 30 consecutive years.

Rosen’s obituary on DignityMemorial.com does not list his professional and civic accomplishments, but contains many loving testimonials from his family.

“I cannot say how much I miss you – you were my guiding star throughout my life. I wish you were here to help me through your loss – your words of wisdom will stay with me forever and live on through your precious grandson,” wrote his daughter Carolyn and grandson Jonathan.

On Legacy.com, Nancy Heins-Glaser wrote, “Dr. Rosen served as a mentor to me in his capacity of Board of Trustee member and leader at South Orange cable TV station. He was competent, kind, knowledgable and a true gentleman of the first order. He helped established through statute the Community Relations Committee ombudsman committee for the Village s problem resolution team. The world was better for his being here and is now lesser for his leaving us.”