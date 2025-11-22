Giovanna Baratta Loffredo, 72, Matriarch of Roman Gourmet, Greatest Joy Was Family

Giovanna Baratta Loffredo, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 15, 2025, surrounded by the family who adored her. Born on May 1, 1953, in Ostigliano, Italy, to Gennaro and Velia Baratta, Giovanna was rooted in the traditions, warmth, and devotion of her small Italian village, a place that shaped her heart and character throughout her life.

Raised in Ostigliano through her childhood and teenage years, Giovanna grew up alongside a young man who would one day become the great love of her life, Anthony M. Loffredo. They were part of the same close-knit town, attended the same schools, and shared the quiet sweetness of being grade-school sweethearts who became high-school sweethearts. Their bond endured even when Anthony immigrated to the United States. He stayed in touch with Giovanna every step of the way, and two years later returned to Italy so he could marry her. Their love was unwavering, steadfast, and beautifully simple; they were meant for each other.

Shortly after their wedding, Giovanna came to America in 1970, beginning her new life in Union City, New Jersey. She later lived in Passaic and then Maplewood, before settling permanently in Green Brook in 1976. Each place she lived marked a new chapter of building a life rooted in love, family, and hard work.

Together, Giovanna and Anthony opened The Roman Gourmet in Maplewood in 1971, a restaurant they built from the ground up and poured their hearts into. Roman Gourmet remains open today, proudly carried on by their son. While Giovanna embraced the work of running a busy restaurant, her most treasured and sacred calling was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. A nurturing, gentle, and devoted mother, Giovanna created a home filled with warmth, food, laughter, and togetherness. Her love was constant, and her children always felt safe, cared for, and cherished in her presence.

Giovanna was also a woman of tremendous bravery. A 28-year breast cancer survivor, she faced her diagnosis with grit, grace, and an unshakeable refusal to give up. Her resilience became a quiet inspiration to everyone who knew her. She continued living life with joy, purpose, and optimism, choosing not to be defined by illness but by her spirit.

The simple joys of life brought her great happiness. She loved cooking, especially meals that connected her family back to their Italian roots. She loved the beach, spending decades of summers in Beach Haven, where the family created countless memories. Travel was another passion, and she delighted in her yearly trips to Aruba, as well as her cherished summers in Italy, returning to the places and people that meant so much to her.

Her greatest joy of all was her family. When her grandchildren arrived, Giovanna’s world became even more beautiful. She took an active role in their lives, helping raise them, caring for them, celebrating every milestone, and pouring her love into each of them. Her grandchildren were not simply loved; they were truly loved by her presence.

Giovanna was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Mount Roman Catholic Church in Warren, where her faith offered her strength, comfort, and guidance throughout her life.

Giovanna is survived by her loving husband, Anthony M. Loffredo; her four devoted children: Angela Petroni and her husband Rudy; Vincenzo Loffredo and his wife Kelly; Michael Loffredo and his wife Sabrina; and Lisa Dowd and her husband Jayson; and her ten cherished grandchildren: Cristina Petroni, Alessia Petroni, and Luca Petroni; Anthony Loffredo, Riley Loffredo, Lucas Loffredo, Isabella Loffredo, and Olivia Loffredo; and James Dowd and Lucy Dowd.

She is also survived by her siblings, Carmine Baratta, Ivana Palma, and Severino Baratta, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her family takes comfort in knowing that her legacy, her love, her strength, her cooking, her laughter, her stories, and the way she made everyone feel at home will continue through every generation that follows.

Memorial donations may be made to the Frederick B. Cohen Comprehensive Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. A link will be provided where contributions may be directed specifically to the Cohen Cancer Center in her memory.