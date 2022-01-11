South Orange Retired Fire Chief Pasquale ‘Pat’ Giordano, 1932-2022

From southorange.org:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pasquale Giordano, retired Chief of the South Orange Fire Department (SOFD), on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Chief Giordano was a life long resident of South Orange and a 41-year member of the SOFD. He served as Fire Chief from 1984 to 1997. Additionally, he was appointed the Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, he was a Level 1 and 2 Fire Instructor by the NJ Division of Fire Safety, and he was a Certified Fire Investigator-NJ Division of Criminal Justice.

Read Chief Giordano’s full obituary from the Preston Funeral Home:

Born on December 22,1932 in Orange, NJ, Pat was a lifelong resident of South Orange. After graduating Columbia High School, Pat served our country in the Korean War. When he returned from service he worked for the Maplewood Post Office, and then started his 41-year career with the South Orange Fire Department.

Pat was deeply committed to South Orange and dedicated much of his life to making it a better place to live. He was passionate about the safety of the community and the fire fighters that he worked with-for Pat his work was truly a calling.

Pat is predeceased by his parents Angelo and Josephine Giordano nee Damiano, his brothers Angelo and Michael, his sister Grace and his son Patrick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years–Dorothy Ann Giordano nee DeCicco, his loving children Dorothy Ann Westreich (Phil), Deborah Giordano-Abalos (David), Mary Jo Dempsey (Luke), Grace Quaqliariello (Joseph), Michael Giordano (Michele), and brothers Alex (Bonnie) and Anthony (Madeline) Giordano. Pat also leaves 10 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 6 great-grandsons, and 1 great-granddaughter, 22 nephews and 20 nieces.

Pat was a voracious reader preferring non-fiction, but he appreciated a good novel and poetry as well. He was an ardent gardener and could coax transplants to grow in a new environment. He loved a good meal (especially his wife’s cooking), a table surrounded by his family and friends, his summers with his family at the Jersey shore, and hearty and insightful conversation. He was strong and courageous-those who knew him knew that you could go to him if you needed advice or help. His family was fiercely devoted to him, and he to them. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.