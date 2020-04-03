Third & Valley Parking Account Manager Dies of Complications of COVID-19: Here’s How to Help

Isaiah Ingram, an Account Manager for Propark at Third and Valley, has died from complications of COVID-19. A GoFundMe has been created to aid his wife and two children.

Ingram is remembered fondly by many in the South Orange-Maplewood community.

As Michael Wechsler wrote on the SOMa Advertising, Media, and Entertainment Network Facebook page, “If you parked at 3rd and Valley garage, you always saw his warm smile greeting you at the top of the day. Now, this virus has taken him and his family needs your help. Please support one of our own fallen.”

From GoFundMe:

Isaiah Ingram Memorial Fund organized by Dennis Safford

It is with a heavy heart that we inform our Propark family that on March 31, 2020 we lost one of our valued team members, Isaiah Ingram, due to complications from COVID-19.

Isaiah was an Account Manager at our Third and Valley location in New Jersey since 2016. Prior to that, Isaiah was an Assistant Account Manager and Bookkeeper for Propark. He was a valued member of our family who was well-liked and respected by his fellow Propark team members.

In addition to his work with Propark, Isaiah was also a pastor for Outreach Miracle Revival Ministries. He was married and a father to two children.

During this difficult time, we are asking our Propark Family to come together to provide Isaiah’s family with assistance during this difficult time. It is appreciated if you are able to make a donation. All money will go toward funeral and related expenses.

