LETTER: Brown, Bennett & Kapadia Are Committed to Listening to Teachers, Students & Parents 

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

Dear SOMA,

I invite you to support Deidre Brown, Jeff Bennett, and Bimal Kapadia for the Board of Education. I am confident that they believe a bedrock of their potential service on the BOE is to engage with the stakeholders of this community, realizing they are there to listen, specifically to those who have direct engagement with our children–the teachers–as well as parents and students. Individuals and their voices are what make up our district. Deirdre, Jeff, and Bimal will hear those voices whether it be about not having a caseworker, waiting for a bus that continually comes late, or not having a stage to perform on for the musical or the Special Dance performance. While much of the management of the District is the purview of the Superintendent; Deirdre, Jeff, and Bimal will do the listening and research needed to ask thoughtful questions to ensure decisions are thoroughly thought through, as well as create policy when needed. Students are at the forefront of their minds -–their goal is to serve each student and provide the supports and challenges they deserve, wherever they are on their educational journey.

I have known Jeff since 2012, and I continue to be in awe of his grasp of numerous issues in education and the fervor that he dives into topics, coming out the other end with a clear analysis of the data, a plan, and in-depth explanations for the public. His research investigating state aid during his BOE term and after as research director for a grassroots state aid reform group, successfully helped New Jersey reform its state aid law in 2018, and benefited our district with $1.5 million more annually than we would have received otherwise. He wants to continue his state aid reform advocacy by examining how New Jersey awards something called “Equalization Aid,” which SOMSD is ineligible for now, but should be able to receive.

I was impressed when I found out that Deirdre’s daughter was the student representative for the BOE 2023-2024, and even more impressed when I heard that Deirdre was stepping up to run for the BOE. Deidre and her daughter are an inspiration to me. She felt compelled to help this district be what it is at its core; a home to the arts, critical thinking, diverse voices, and academic excellence. Deirdre will apply her skills of analyzing policy to see both the numbers and the meaning. Our daughters, who are seniors, dance together, and I know she sees the importance of the arts and athletics in young people’s lives. We both have a younger child; her son is in 8th grade and my daughter is a Freshman.

Bimal is a new acquaintance, but when I met him, I found a kindred spirit; we have both devoted ourselves to the arts and see the arts as giving meaning to our lives. Bimal is also incredibly well-rounded, with amazing interpersonal skills, business acumen, and a patience for administrative burdens that not everyone possesses. He believes that the arts and athletics are not an elective, but foundational to supporting the whole child.

Brown, Bennett, and Kapadia are committed to supporting a district that strives for equity and inclusion, while being financially sound and transparent. They believe in this district and will put in the time and effort needed to rebuild trust. I see them having the passion and the determination to do this. They know it is critical to bring to the table the teachers, parents, and students–because they have faith that together, as a community, we can create a district that reflects and serves all in SOMA. Our children deserve to have Brown, Bennett and Kapadia on the Board of Education. Please join me in supporting the first three listed on the ballot: Brown, Bennett and Kapadia.

Heather Harrington

Maplewood

