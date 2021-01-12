Letter to the Editor: Please Attend South Orange Master Plan Community Forums this Week

From the Farrell Field Park Conservancy:

January 11, 2021

Dear Village Green Editors,

South Orange has not had a comprehensive Master Plan update since 1979, so it is critical that we work together this week to help finalize a new Master Plan that addresses one of FFPC’s core missions: preservation of Open Space. “The Master Plan is a governing document that articulates a community’s vision for its future and establishes a framework of policies to enact it.” (SOMP, p. 10).

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the Conservancy worked with the Village and their consultant, Topology, to give input on the Open Space element of the Village Master Plan. The resulting Draft Master Plan is now available to the community for vetting and input. You can find a copy of this draft Master Plan and sign up for the Zoom sessions at: https://somasterplan.com

The current draft includes positive strategies to increase our Township’s Open Space Inventory (pages 233-234). While we agree with their strategies, there are some additions in language that we want to advocate for, particularly related to the area that borders the East branch of the Rahway River, south of Third Street, extending up to the border of Maplewood near Farrell Field Park.

The Village has scheduled three public workshops via Zoom which will provide an overview of the various Master Plan elements and will begin at 7:00 p.m. each night. The schedule is:

Tuesday January 12: Introduction, Land Use

Wednesday, January 13: Mobility

Thursday, January 14: Historic Preservation, Quality of Life.

We encourage everyone to attend these sessions, especially Thursday, January 14th, where they will cover Open Space as part of the “Quality of Life” element.

Hope to see you there! Please let us know if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Richard Bell

The Farrell Field Park Conservancy