Rosner Endorses Hilton, Haskins & Brown for South Orange Board of Trustees

by Mark Rosner
written by Mark Rosner
To the editors:

As someone who served on the Board of Trustees in South Orange for over 20 years, I recognize what it takes to be on the Board.  I fully endorse the ticket led by current Trustee Karen Hilton who is running with Bill Haskins and Bobby Brown.

I worked with Karen and know her passion for the Public Library, our recreation department, and the historic elements of the village.  She is a hard-working volunteer who has showing a great ability to work with other trustees and the public.  She is open to ideas and is willing to ask the tough questions needed on the board.

Bill Haskins who I often saw commuting on the mid-town direct has a passion for our environment and keeping the village green.  I saw first hand his efforts on the village’s environmental committee and know he will do a great job if elected.

Bobby Brown is a person who showed great passion for our recreation department and facilities.  He will do what he can to improve our ball fields as well as ensure our recreation department continues to be the best it can be.  Bobby also has been active on working with our Police department to help ensure the citizens can have a working relationship with the residents as well as ensure our village remains one of the safest towns in the state.

Please make sure you vote on May 11 for this outstanding ticket.

Sincerely,

Mark Rosner

