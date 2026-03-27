Maplewood Lowers Pool Fees for Third Straight Year

On March 17, in the midst of bad weather and plenty of wearin’ of the green, the Maplewood Township Committee introduced the new pool fees for the 2026 summer, with final passage scheduled for April 7.

The proposed rates would decrease early bird pool fees for individual pool users from $235 to $200, a nearly 15% decrease, while Individual General season fees would be lowered from $250 to $235, a 6% decrease from last year, according to statistics provided by Maplewood Township.

When it comes to families, the trend continues.

For families with 3-7 members, the rate would be lowered from $420 to $395, a 6% decrease, and for families with more than 8 or more users, the rate would be lowered from $495 to $470, a 5% decrease. August only rates and “Pool Pal” rates (discounted passes) would remain the same

However, unlike in South Orange were one recreation fee covers pool access and other activities, the Maplewood Pool fees would continue to only give residents access to the pool.

See the proposed scheduled of fees for 2026 for residents and out-of-towners:

Pool Pals continues

In a response to questions from Village Green, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman noted that the popular Pool Pals program would continue, providing a more affordable option to families that qualify.

“Maplewood residents, including families or seniors, who are experiencing who qualify for public assistance can apply to purchase deeply discounted pool passes through the Pool Pal Subsidy program,” said Herman. “The application for these passes will become available through the Community Services Department when pool passes go on sale and will be available, to those who qualify, until it sells out.”

She added, “Maplewood has long operated the Pool Pal Subsidy program through resident donations. However, the Maplewood Township has for the past few years also helped to fund the program with $25,000 in additional funding. The budget is not yet final for this year, but I would not anticipate that this would change.”

Getting the word out

For many Maplewood residents, the announcement of pool fees has been something to dread. That is, if they even know about them at all.

“Since I don’t know the fees, I don’t think the town has done enough to publicize them,” said Richard Rauscher, Maplewood resident, who has had a pool pass for his family for each of the last 16 years.

Many residents would also be surprised to learn that this is the third straight year pool rates have been lowered, following a abandoned bid to make the Maplewood pool maintained and run entirely off of membership fees. Deputy Mayor Herman is working to get the word out — cheerfully announcing price cuts and programming in her Township Committee reports as the summer appoaches.

“Pool rates were the highest in 2023,” reported Herman. “They had been steadily climbing each year in an attempt to have rates completely cover the cost of pool operations. Unfortunately, the increasing prices for pool memberships were not sustainable for many Maplewood residents and resulted in the pool being viewed as only available for those who could afford it, instead of a cool respite for the majority of the community. ”

RELATED: Maplewood Pool Fees Could Be the Lowest in a Decade, Deputy Mayor Proposes, March 21, 2025

Herman added, “There is a commitment by the Township Committee to make reductions over a period of several years to ensure that Maplewood Community Pool rates are decreased to an amount that is affordable to as many residents as possible.”

If this proposal passes, individual pool fees at the Maplewood pool would finally reach 2012 levels, as would rates for families.

The move is welcomed by Maplewood residents, who, for close to a decade, have had to pay pool fees that have made summers feel more like a luxury than anything else.

“The pool has always been somewhat exclusive,” said Rauscher. “I think a wider variety of people would come to the pool if the barrier to entry wasn’t so high.”

He cited 10 -day passes or reduced membership fees with an additional daily amount for each day you go as ways to potentially make the pool more inclusive while still balancing financial realities.

SOMA families also continue to point to the discrepancy between South Orange fees and Maplewood fees.

“Maplewood [pool] will always be compared to the South Orange pool because our two towns share a school district, which means children and families have many friendships across town lines,” said Herman. “It’s difficult to compare because South Orange offers its pool pass as part of a bigger recreation membership package.” She added that “Maplewood’s pool complex, which features four pools including a baby splash pool, water slide and dive tower, is larger and costs more to maintain, so there will always be an imbalance in price.”

Herman also touted services and programs provided by the Maplewood Pool.

“When the South Orange pool opened late last year,” said Herman, “Maplewood welcomed South Orange residents to our pool free of charge. South Orange has done the same for Maplewood in the past. In addition, both pools have reciprocity programs where Maplewood residents can purchase a season pass to the South Orange pool and South Orange residents can purchase a pass to the Maplewood pool. This program was created for residents who may have children looking to join the same pool as their classmates, and is applicable only to the ‘family 1’ and ‘family 2’ membership types.”

She continued, “Maplewood also offers the popular Mermaid and Dive Camps, in addition to water aerobics. We have expanded swim lessons, offering more classes on the weekends for working families, in addition to adding adult classes. This year, I’m excited that we are bringing back our All Abilities Splash Party. We’re also exploring the addition of an Adult Swim Night, inspired in part by our neighbors in South Orange. That’s on top of our popular float nights, DJ nights and other fun summer events.”

Despite all the price changes, the goal remains the same.

“The hope is that the Maplewood Community Pool can be available to as many residents as possible,” said Herman.

Nelson Brinston is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School who is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.