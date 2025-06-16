South Orange’s Gideon Gray Wins Essex County Fishing Derby

From the Office of the Essex County, NJ Executive:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (right) congratulates Gideon Gray (center) from South Orange for catching the most fish in the boys’ ages 6-10 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Essex County South Mountain Reservation on Thursday, June 12. He caught a total of seven fish. With the County Executive is Essex County Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Deputy Director Kate Hartwyk. (Photo by Priscilla Mikulewicz)