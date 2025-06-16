Parks & RecreationSouth Orange

South Orange’s Gideon Gray Wins Essex County Fishing Derby

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Office of the Essex County, NJ Executive:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (right) congratulates Gideon Gray (center) from South Orange for catching the most fish in the boys’ ages 6-10 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Essex County South Mountain Reservation on Thursday, June 12. He caught a total of seven fish. With the County Executive is Essex County Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Deputy Director Kate Hartwyk. (Photo by Priscilla Mikulewicz)

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.