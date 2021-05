All 10 residents escaped safely from midday house fire on Jacoby Street in Maplewood on Tuesday, May 25. Red Cross is assisting them with housing.

Maplewood Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ariemma reports that mutual aid departments on scene included South Orange, Irvington, Union and South Orange Rescue Squad. Mutual aid departments covering station houses in Maplewood were Millburn, East Orange and West Orange.