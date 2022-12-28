After Burst Pipe Causes Extensive Damage, South Orange Rescue Squad Seeks Donations

The South Orange Rescue Squad is in need of financial assistance after a burst pipe on Christmas Day caused serious damage to the building and equipment.

“We were able to move our ambulances outside before the ceiling collapsed,” said Chief Victor Rothstein, but “…the drywall and heavy water soaked insulation fell [and] damaged our garage’s heat system, lighting, garage doors, electrical outlets, and shorelines for our ambulances. The water and falling debris also damaged equipment we store in our garage such as an ice freezer we keep our fire rehab supplies in and a shelf full of spare medical supplies that are now unusable.”

The squad is all-volunteer; it never charges patients for its services and receives no direct funding from property taxes. “We run solely on donations from our generous community and fundraising initiatives. Our ambulances and building are purchased and owned by the squad,” Rothstein said.

Because the squad was able to move the ambulances out before they could get damaged, “we have been able to remain in service for the community,” said Rothstein. However, “we have had to leave our ambulances outside in the below freezing temperatures which is not ideal but unfortunately the garage is a hazard at this time. The remaining parts of the building were undamaged, only the garage, our supply room, laundry room, and mechanical room were affected. We do have insurance but it is still unclear how much they will cover from this event.”

People can donate here.

“We kindly ask that people give what they can,” he continued. “This year we did experience a 20% drop in donation revenue from our fund drive which has concerned us. Now with the unknown expenses that will come with this pipe bursting, we are concerned that our margin of loss will widen.”

See more about the incident on the SORS Facebook page and here:





People can also help by spreading the word — or also by joining the squad. “We are also always recruiting, anyone can apply to join our tight knit family,” he said. “We provide all the training and equipment. We also recruit individuals who do not want to ride the ambulance but want to help in an administrative function, such as writing grants, running PR campaigns, fundraising, helping with maintenance of our building and trucks, etc.”

Rothstein provided some interesting facts about SORS: