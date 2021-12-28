Authorities: Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting of West Orange Police Officer

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott announced today that Shaahid Forshee, 36, of East Orange has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose following an incident in which he shot an off-duty West Orange Police Officer.

Yesterday, Monday, Dec. 27 at approximately 3 p.m. a 27-year-old West Orange police officer entered a convenience store on South Valley Road and observed an altercation between two men. One of the men, Forshee, was allegedly armed with a handgun. The officer intervened. It is alleged that during the struggle, the suspect struck the officer with the gun and fired the weapon striking the officer in the head. The bullet grazed the officer’s head, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The officer was unarmed.

The person who was arguing with Forshee fled the scene. Forshee also fled and was later arrested in Newark. He is currently being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance today in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The investigation, which is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-800-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432