Boyden/Elmwood Neighbors Express Concerns About Police Response, Lighting & More After Gunfire Incident

Residents in the Elmwood Avenue and Boyden Avenue area raised concerns about lighting, speeding and police response in the aftermath of several rounds of shots being fired near the intersection on the evening of Sunday, March 2. One of those shots entered the window of a residence. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, police say they have charged a Maplewood resident with gun possession and attempted aggravated assault related to the incident, among other charges.

“We, the residents of the Maplewood Village community located at the intersection of Boyden and Elmwood Avenues would like to publicly express our concern regarding recent activities in our neighborhood that have created an unsafe environment,” said one resident at the March 18 Township Committee meeting. “We respectfully request that the Township of Maplewood implement measures to address these hazards as they pose significant life safety risk to the public.”

She continued, “We would like to emphasize that Elmwood Avenue is poorly lit, further exacerbating the sense of vulnerability in our community. We kindly urge the township to take prompt and effective action to enhance safety measures in our area. This may include increased police presence, improved street lighting and community outreach initiatives to promote public safety.” She noted that “speeding cars and speed racing is also an issue that needs to be addressed.”

An Elmwood Avenue neighbor told the TC that he was watching television around 7 p.m. on March 2 “when I heard three to four loud noises outside my home. Not sure what the noises were, maybe fireworks or cars backfiring or something, I opened my front door and immediately heard two more gunshots.”

The resident said that Maplewood Police arrived approximately 10 minutes later.

He also noted that because “there is such little lighting on this street, they had to call on the fire department to come out, set up a vehicle and raise a very large light. And I have a photo here on my phone that continued through most of the night.”

Yet another resident told the TC that the stretch of Elmwood between Boyden and the Irvington border had seen an

“alarming increase in speeding and reckless driving on that stretch of road.”

“Some of us have come to call summer ‘car-flipping season’ as cars driving at a high rate of speed, looking to evade police or speeding between jurisdictions, crash into parked cars, permanent structures, trees, curbs, and literally flip over. If they don’t flip over, they simply just drive right into property, trees, rocks, whatever.”

The resident also asked for better striping, lighting and signage at the crosswalk between NJ Transit and the pool parking lot on Boyden Avenue.

In response to one of the residents, Mayor Nancy Adams said, “Understood. Thank you. I can guarantee we’ll be looking into that.”

On March 21, the Maplewood Police announced that a 46-year-old Maplewood resident had been charged on the night of the incident and that additional charges had now been brought against that resident.

Read the MPD press release here:

On Sunday March 2, 2025 at approximately 10:20 PM, Maplewood Police Officers arrested 46-year-old Niles Robinson of Maplewood, NJ for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun and transported Robinson to the County Jail. Robinson was a person of interest during the shooting investigation conducted by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau.

On March 13, 2025, Maplewood Detectives additional charged Robinson for second degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes, third degree Attempted Aggravated Assault, two counts of third degree Criminal Mischief, and fourth degree Possession of High Capacity Magazine.

All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.