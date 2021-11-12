Police and Fire

Jashyah Moore, 14, of East Orange Has Been Safely Located in New York City

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Officer:

Newark — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announces that Jashyah Moore, 14, has been safely located in New York City. Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to NJ shortly. No additional information is available at this time.

{Editor’s note: The East Orange teen has been missing since October 14 after visiting a. deli near her home that morning.]

Acting Prosecutor Stephens will hold a press conference at 11:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, 50 West Market Street, 3rd floor, Newark, NJ, 07102.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

PHOTO: Essex County Annual Veterans Day Observance at...

Maplewood Police: Woman Robbed by Masked Man on...

Some Maplewood Police Denounce Vaccine Mandate; Town Officials...

Road Closures in South Orange Due to Murphy...

Social Work Outreach Team Starts Accepting Referrals from...

Lawyer Presents Email & Drawing as New Evidence...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE