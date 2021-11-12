Jashyah Moore, 14, of East Orange Has Been Safely Located in New York City

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Officer:

Newark — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announces that Jashyah Moore, 14, has been safely located in New York City. Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to NJ shortly. No additional information is available at this time.

{Editor’s note: The East Orange teen has been missing since October 14 after visiting a. deli near her home that morning.]

Acting Prosecutor Stephens will hold a press conference at 11:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, 50 West Market Street, 3rd floor, Newark, NJ, 07102.