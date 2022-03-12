MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Large Tree Down on Valley Near Oakland in Maplewood, Car Passengers Rescued

by The Village Green
The Village Green
A large tree fell across Valley Street near Oakland Road in Maplewood around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, temporarily trapping a man and his dog in one car as they waited for PSEG to de-energize power lines and remove wires.

The tree brought the wires down, halting traffic on the busy county road. One witness said the collapse was “so loud it sounded like an explosion.” The wife of the man trapped in the car said he was on the way to the veterinarian when the tree fell. By 2 p.m. the man and dog had both been successfully rescued from the car. Both the man and the dog are reported to be uninjured.

