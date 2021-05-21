MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Firefighters Respond to Car Fire on Boyden Avenue

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
In addition to responding to a multifamily house fire on Valley Street early Tuesday morning, May 18, Maplewood firefighters also sprang into action on Monday evening May 17 to put out a car fire on Boyden Avenue.

According to Maplewood Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Ariemma, the car fire at the intersection of Boyden and Springfield Avenue occurred around 5:30pm. “Ladder 31, Engine 32 and Deputy 3 responded to extinguish the fire. The fire began in the rear of the car in the battery compartment. No injuries, no damage to anything else but, the car was a total loss.”

Seven residents were evacuated safely from the structure fire on Tuesday morning. Ariemma said they owed their lives to their working smoke alarms. Read more here.

 

