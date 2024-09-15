Maplewood Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Carjacking; Also, Break-ins on Courter & Kendall Ave.

From the Maplewood Police Department, September 13, 2024:

August 29th – September 4th

September 1, 2024: Residential Burglary/ MV Theft: On 9/1/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Courter Avenue residence on a report of a burglary with a MV theft. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence through a rear door in order to steal the keys to a black 2024 BMW i4. The vehicle was taken from the driveway, however recovered shortly in Newark, NJ.

September 2, 2024: Motor Vehicle Theft: On 9/2/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a motor vehicle theft. During the on-scene investigation, the driver parked their white 2019 Jeep Cherokee in order to put air in their tires. Unknown suspect(s) entered and drove off with the Jeep.

September 4, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummage: On 9/4/24, Maplewood Police received a report of a motor vehicle rummage on East Cedar Lane.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

On September 5, 2024, The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile from Newark, NJ with 2nd Degree Car Jacking, 2nd Degree Robbery, and 3rd Degree Aggravated Assault in connection with the carjacking and robbery that occurred at a Springfield Avenue business on 7/11/24. The juvenile is currently being housed in juvenile detention.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

September 5th – September 11th

September 8, 2024: Residential Burglary: On 9/8/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Kendal Avenue residence on a report of a burglary. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence through a rear door. This is still an active investigation by the Maplewood Police Department. Anyone with information or video pertaining to this incident please contact 973-762-1234 or e-mail CDolias@maplewoodnj.gov.

September 9, 2024: Residential Burglary: On 9/9/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Kendal Avenue residence on a report of a burglary. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence through a rear window. This is still an active investigation by the Maplewood Police Department. Anyone with information or video pertaining to this incident please contact 973-762-1234 or e-mail BRodrigues@maplewoodnj.gov.

September 11, 2024: Commercial Burglary: On 9/11/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a burglary with an ATM theft. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) broke into the business and removed the ATM from the business. The ATM was found on Springfield Ave with the cash removed. This is still an active investigation by the Maplewood Police Department. Anyone with information or video pertaining to this incident please contact 973-762-1234 or e-mail CDolias@maplewoodnj.gov.

September 6-11, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummage: Between 9/6/24 and 9/11/24, Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicle rummages on Woodhill Drive, Boyden Avenue, and Woodland Road.

