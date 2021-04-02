Maplewood Police Blotter: March 18-20, 2021

From Maplewood Police Dept.:

March 18-March 30th

March 18, 2021; Theft from Auto; Between 8 and 9 pm a work van parked on Orchard Rd was entered and tools were stolen. The van was left unsecured.

March 19, 2021; Theft from Auto; At approximately 2 pm a male entered a vehicle in the rear driveway of a home on Vermont St. The vehicle was unsecured at the time and a wireless hotspot was stolen.

March 19, 2021; Theft; During the overnight hours an unsecured garage on Boyden Ave was entered and a heater was stolen.

March 26, 2021; Bicycle Theft; Between 8:30 and 9 pm an unsecured bicycle left in Memorial park was stolen.During this time frame there was also one reported shoplifting incident.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.