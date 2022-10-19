Maplewood Police Chief DeVaul Hospitalized But Stable, Reports Mayor Dafis

Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis offered an update on the condition of Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul at the October 18, 2022 Township Committee meeting, noting that DeVaul, who suffered a medical incident on Friday, is now in stable condition.

“He is in the hospital. He is surrounded by his family, and he is beloved by the entire community. We are all pulling for him. We are all sending our thoughts and our prayers, and we will continue keeping the community updated as we hear more. His condition is stable though he has a long road ahead of him, that’s for sure. And I stay engaged with the family on a daily basis.”

The township announced yesterday that DeVaul “suffered a medical incident and was transported to the hospital” on Friday, October 14. Due to DeVaul’s illness, Deputy Chief Albert Sally has been appointed Acting Police Chief of the Maplewood Police Department.

On Monday night, Dafis asked that the community continue to send “our thoughts and prayers and all the good energy and anything you believe in, send good energy to the DeVaul family at this time.”