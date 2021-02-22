Maplewood Police Department Reports Recovered Stolen Vehicle, Motor Vehicle and Package Theft

From the Maplewood Police Department:

February 5, 2021: Recovered Stolen Vehicle; A vehicle stolen out of Elizabeth was recovered by officers on Irvington Ave.

February 12, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; At 3 pm a vehicle left running in the driveway of a Boyden Parkway South residence was entered and stolen by two males.

February 12, 2021; Package Theft; During the afternoon hours packages were stolen from a residence on Courter Ave

February 15, 2021; Attempted Vehicle Theft; At 12:45 pm a vehicle left running on Springfield Ave near Prospect St was entered by a male. He was scared off the the vehicle operator and fled in a dark-colored SUV along with the vehicle’s key.

From February 1 through February 15, there was one shoplifting incident.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.