Maplewood Police Investigating 4/29 Armed Robbery at QuickChek

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On 04/29/22, at approximately 3:30 AM, an armed robbery was committed at the QuickChek on Springfield Ave. Two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks entered the store. One of the males then displayed a handgun and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register. After the males were given the cash, they fled the store and entered a dark colored SUV which fled South on Boyden Ave. No one was injured during the incident. The robbery is currently under investigation by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

