Maplewood Police Report Armed Robbery at Parker & Cherry October 18

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On October 18, 2022, at approximately 09:10 pm, a Maplewood Patrol Unit was flagged down by a 25-year-old female resident who reported she was just robbed at the corner of Parker Avenue and Cherry Pl. While walking home Westbound on Parker Avenue a black Honda Accord pulled up next to her and two black males with ski-masks exited the vehicle and confronted her. One male brandished a black handgun grabbed the victim by her backpack and threw her to the ground and then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her head and stated, “give me everything you got, bitch!” Actors then take

control of her backpack and I-phone 11 from her person and before fleeing kick victim while she is lying on the ground. Actors then enter an awaiting black Honda Accord and are last seen fleeing eastbound on Parker Avenue into Irvington. Victim refused medical attention and at time of this report did not report sustaining any injuries. Victim reports both Actors as being black males approximately 5’ 9” in height, between 18-20 years of age.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact our Detective Bureau at 973-762-7926 or Detective Rella at NRELLA@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV