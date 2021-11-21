Maplewood Police: Robbery at Walgreens on Springfield Avenue

From Lt. Christopher Black:

On 11/19/21, at approximately 11:10 am a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the Walgreens on Springfield Ave. The male selected several items and then went to the counter. When the employee opened the register, the male leaned across the counter and demanded the employee empty the register. While doing this, he had one of his hands inside of a bag which made the employee feel as though he may be armed.

The suspect then took the cash out of the register and fled into the parking lot. He entered a dark colored vehicle and fled towards Burnett Ave. The male never threatened the employee or made physical contact with them and no weapon was observed. The incident is currently being investigated by the Detective Bureau.