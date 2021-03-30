Maplewood Welcomes Two New Police Officers: ‘They Understand the Importance of What We’re Building Here’

Maplewood recently welcomed two new police officers, who were introduced at the March 16 Township Committee meeting.
Officers Jabria Shaquan Benson and Jonathan Justin Crayton both previously served three years each on the Irvington Police Department.
Mayor Frank McGehee introduced the officers at the virtual meeting, noting that they were both aligned . . .
