One Reported Dead in Mass Shooting in Union Township

From the Union County Prosecutor’s Office:

At approximately 9pm on Saturday, April 11, the Union Police Department responded to the Chick-Fil-A on Route 22 in Union in response to a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located seven victims, one of which was subsequently pronounced deceased. The six othermvictims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public. We encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any information to UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at (908) 347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at (908) 759-8254, or Union Police Department Detective Teon Freeman at (908) 851-5033. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.