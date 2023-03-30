MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Police Arrest 2 Who Fled to Maplewood After Newark Robbery

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Maplewood residents reported a number of Maplewood police vehicles with lights and sirens traveling on Valley Street just after 7:20 p.m. on March 29. Village Green contacted Maplewood PD for information. We received the following response from Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi:

At around 7:20 P.M the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a victim who reported he was just robbed in Newark. He stated he was following the actors into our township on Boyden Avenue. Maplewood Units responded to the area of Boyden Avenue and Parker Avenue and located the caller. The caller/victim pointed out the two actors that he reported robbing him in Newark, NJ. The Victim was taken to Newark PD for a statement, and both actors that the victim identified were turned over to Newark PD for processing.

