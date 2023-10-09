Police: Maplewood Resident Pepper-Sprayed by Woman Claiming to Be DCP Agent

From Maplewood Police Department:

September 28th – October 4th

September 30, 2023: Aggravated Assault: On 09/30/23, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Brown St residence on a report of an aggravated assault. Officers spoke with the resident who reported that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P). A few minutes after the phone call, a black female who verbally identified herself as an agent from DCP&P was at the resident’s front door requesting to enter the residence. The resident refused to allow the female to enter as she failed to present any sort of identification nor had a police officer present. The black female then sprayed the resident in the face with pepper spray and left the area in a white SUV. Maplewood FD/EMS responded, however the resident refused medical attention. After an investigation by the Youth Aid Bureau the suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

October 3, 2023: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On 10/03/23, a Newark resident working on Tuscan St reported that his backpack containing his wallet and other personal items were taken from his unlocked motor vehicle.

October 1, 2023: Theft of Bicycles: On 10/01/23, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Dunnell Rd Apartment Complex on a report of a theft of multiple bicycles. Officers found chains that were securing the bicycles in the complex garage were cut and left on scene.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.