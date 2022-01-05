Ride-Along With the South Orange Rescue Squad in January

From the South Orange Rescue Squad:

Is your New Year’s resolution to help your community, but you don’t know where to start? Have you ever thought about doing volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) but aren’t sure if you would like it? Here’s your chance to find out!

As a celebration of our 70 years of service, the South Orange Rescue Squad, for the first time ever, will be offering ride along opportunities for members of the community for the month of January only.

A ride along is when a member of the community, who is not a member of the South Orange Rescue Squad, rides a shift on the ambulance with an experienced crew to see what it is like to do volunteer EMS. These individuals will not be doing direct patient care, but will have the opportunity to observe EMS in action when it is safe to do so.

This ride along opportunity is especially directed towards members of the community who are considering joining the South Orange Rescue Squad but want to try riding a shift on the ambulance before making a membership commitment.

Individuals who are interested in signing up for a ride along must be:

18 years old, and

must live within 3 miles of the South Orange Rescue Squad building (62 Sloan Street, South Orange).

All PPE will be provided, interested parties must be COVID vaccinated (and some will be required to have proof of a COVID booster shot) to be eligible.

There are a limited number of spaces available, email vrothstein@southorangerescuesquad.org to learn more and sign up.

The South Orange Rescue Squad is an independent 501(c)(3) EMS agency that, for the past 70 years, has been providing consistent, professional, and free 911 emergency medical care and transportation to the residents of South Orange and Maplewood, NJ and the surrounding communities, including Seton Hall University and the city of Newark.

The Rescue Squad’s operational budget is not taxpayer funded, and comes from tax deductible contributions from the community.