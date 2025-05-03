SOPD Blotter: South Orange Man Arrested After Punching Officer in the Face

From Det. Sgt. Frank Auriemma of the South Orange Police Department Detective Bureau

On April 17, a South Orange man was arrested after he punched a police officer in the face (see blotter item). Other crimes that took place during the month of April are listed in the blotter below, in chronological order:

April 2, 2025, Attempted Burglary — SOPD received a call from a resident on Spier Drive reporting an attempted burglary to the residence, which occurred at 1 a.m. the previous night. The attempt was caught on the home security camera. The video shows two male suspects walking into the rear of the property. The suspects unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry through the back door and the rear sliding glass door with a pry bar. No entry was made and the suspects are both described as wearing all dark clothing, gloves and face coverings. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

April 4, 2025, Shoplifting — SOPD officers were conducting a directed patrol of the Walgreens on South Orange Avenue when they were alerted by an employee that a shoplifting had just occurred. The employee told the officers that a female stole items, including candy and body wash, and fled across South Orange Avenue toward Irvington Avenue. Officers canvassed the area and located a female matching the description on Irvington Avenue. She was identified as a 51-year-old resident of Elizabeth, New Jersey. The woman admitted to the shoplifting and was placed under arrest. She was in possession of $120.96 worth of stolen candy bars and body wash. She was brought to Police Headquarters where she was processed accordingly. The stolen items were returned to Walgreens.

April 8, 2025, Shoplifting — SOPD received a call from an employee of the Stop & Shop located on Valley Street reporting a shoplifting. The actor was a juvenile who was being detained in the loss prevention office until officers arrived. The juvenile admitted to stealing $21.46 worth of food items. The juvenile was escorted home and turned over to a parent. The juvenile was assigned a station-house adjustment.

April 12, 2025, Auto Theft — SOPD received a call from a resident of Valley Street reporting his vehicle stolen. The vehicle, a 2024 Acura MDX, was parked in the municipal parking lot between 1st Street and 2nd Street on the night of April 11. The owner of the Acura returned to the lot the next morning and discovered the vehicle was missing. The detective bureau is actively investigating the matter.

April 12, 2025, Attempted Auto Theft — SOPD received a call from a resident of Montague Place reporting an auto theft attempt on his vehicle. The vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was parked in front of the caller’s residence and was left unlocked while the caller was unloading items. When the caller returned to his vehicle a few hours later he discovered damage to the ignition. No items were reported to be missing. The detective bureau is actively investigating the matter.

April 17, 2025, Aggravated Assault — SOPD officers observed an individual violating a Village ordinance of smoking in a prohibited area at Spiotta Park. The individual was identified as a South Orange man. As officers attempted to issue him a summons for smoking in the prohibited area, the man began walking away and ignored officers’ orders. When officers attempted to stop the man, he then became aggressive and went into a fighting stance. The man then struck an SOPD officer in the face with a closed fist. He was then placed under arrest and was brought to Police Headquarters where he was processed accordingly before being transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

April 19, 2025, Theft/Shoplifting — SOPD received a call from a Walgreens employee located on South Orange Avenue. They related to officers that they observed an older Black male concealing multiple products in his gray and black bag and left without paying. The individual was also described as wearing black glasses, a black beanie, a brown hoodie, tan pants and boots, and had a full white beard. Video footage was sent to the detective bureau and is actively investigating this matter.

April 20, 2025, Theft/Shoplifting — SOPD received a call from a Walgreens employee located on South Orange Avenue. They related to officers that they observed a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a jacket, taking products from the store without paying. SOPD officers then noticed a man matching the description walking south in South Orange Municipal Parking Lot #5. When officers addressed him, the man informed officers that he did take the items without paying. He was placed under arrest and brought to Police Headquarters where he was processed accordingly and the items were returned to Walgreens.

April 22, 2025 Theft — On April 25, SOPD was notified by a resident on Prospect Street about packages being taken on April 22. The resident provided video footage of an individual described as a tall, Black male with long dreadlocks wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black pants and shoes entering the locked mail room and taking the packages. Video footage was sent to the detective bureau, which is actively investigating this matter.