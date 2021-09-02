South Orange Closes Library, Fields, Tennis Courts, Public Works in Aftermath of Storm

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

South Orange Neighbors:

While there is significant damage to property throughout town, please know that we didn’t have any serious injuries to our staff or the public and for that I am most grateful.

The call volume (both emergency and non-emergency dispatch) was unlike anything I had ever witnessed before yet our first responders/dispatchers/public works employees/staff (etc.) all did a truly incredible job and for them, we owe a tremendous amount of thanks. A lot of our fellow neighbors were in need of assistance last night, including a lot of water rescues which was terrifying yet handled with care and professionalism.

Next, I am so incredibly sorry to everyone with property damage. I see your posts and pictures and on top of a pandemic, I know the added stress this storm has caused to so many families. Try and take a deep breath and not overwhelm yourselves with negative thoughts. Items can be replaced and insurance claims processed but the important part is that our loved ones are safe.

The Village is currently undergoing a full assessment of damage and this will definitely take some time so please be patient. We have facilities completely down (Public Works) and a variety of public spaces and roads will be addressed in the upcoming weeks.

For Now:

Our Municipal Offices are open

The Public Works yard is closed until further notice.

The Library is closed today and will reopen tomorrow.

The Pool is closed for the remainder of the season.

Tennis Courts are closed until further notice.

Meadowlands Baseball Fields 3 & 4 and Cameron Field are closed until further notice.

Please use caution when traveling around town and avoid the areas of Mead Street, Ward Place and Montrose Avenue.

DPW will begin next TUESDAY picking up debris from the storm including branches/twigs/etc. that are under 4 inches in diameter.

We currently have roughly 900 households without power and there is no restoration time from PSEG. We have been advised that the 4007 circuit is down and located underground and is very labor intensive spanning 26 locations. Please continue to report outages to 1-800-436-PSEG. If you have power, please consider offering your neighbors without power some help.

Take care of yourselves and each other and stay tuned for more updates.