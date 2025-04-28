Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Middle School Custodian Needs Support Following House Fire

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Community members are rallying around the head custodian at South Orange Middle School after his home was destroyed by fire on April 23.

“Our beloved SOMS custodian recently suffered unimaginable loss when a house fire destroyed their family’s home,” reports a GoFundMe organized for the custodian by a South Orange-Maplewood School District co-worker. “Sadly, they lost everything, including clothing, furniture, vital documents, and irreplaceable keepsakes. The family is now living apart. Still, this dedicated staff member continues showing up each day to keep our school safe, clean, and running.”

The GoFundMe was launched “to help cover essential expenses and support their path back to stability.”

A co-worker reached out to Village Green, asking that we share this information.

Visit and contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-soms-custodians-family-recovery

