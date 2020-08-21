South Orange Police Arrest Two Newark Residents in August 11 Carjacking

South Orange Police arrested two Newark residents in connection with an armed carjacking on August 11.
Detective arrested Jeremy Delgado, 19, and a 17-year-old male on Wednesday morning at their homes, police said. Both were charged with Carjacking, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Conspiracy. Delgado is currently being held at the Essex County Jail and the 17-year-old is at the Essex County Youth House.
The incident took place at around 9:15 a.m., when a man parking on Massel Terrace was allegedly approached by a man brandishing a handgun and demanding his wallet and car keys, said police in the original report.