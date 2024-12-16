Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police Blotter: Stolen Car, Shoplifting Incidences

by
The Village Green
From the South Orange Police Department:

The following information is from the police blotter for Dec. 1-13, 2024:

12/5 Auto Theft 

SOPD received a call from a resident on Mercer Place, stating their vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle is described as a 2023 black BMW X7. The owner believes the keys are with the vehicle. The detective bureau is investigating.

12/8 Shoplifting

SOPD received a call from an employee at Seven Eleven, stating there were three juveniles stealing from the store and gave the description of the clothing. Officers responded and stopped the individuals. The juveniles’ parents were contacted and the juveniles were then turned over to their custody.

12/11 Shoplifting

SOPD received a call from an employee at Walgreens (139 South Orange Avenue), stating an individual just shoplifted and had fled the store. Officers responded to the location but were unable to identify the actor. A video of the incident was forwarded to the detective bureau and they are actively investigating.

